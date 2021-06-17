BLS Internation Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 6.50 crore, down 51.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.50 crore in March 2021 down 51.63% from Rs. 13.44 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.71 crore in March 2021 down 5.43% from Rs. 1.80 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.28 crore in March 2021 down 57.62% from Rs. 3.02 crore in March 2020.

BLS Internation EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.17 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.18 in March 2020.

BLS Internation shares closed at 128.00 on June 16, 2021 (NSE) and has given 38.38% returns over the last 6 months and 196.64% over the last 12 months.