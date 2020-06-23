BLS Internation Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 13.44 crore, up 13.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.44 crore in March 2020 up 13.35% from Rs. 11.85 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.80 crore in March 2020 up 56.06% from Rs. 1.16 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.02 crore in March 2020 up 39.17% from Rs. 2.17 crore in March 2019.

BLS Internation EPS has increased to Rs. 0.18 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.11 in March 2019.

BLS Internation shares closed at 45.70 on June 22, 2020 (NSE) and has given -33.62% returns over the last 6 months and -55.57% over the last 12 months.