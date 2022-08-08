 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
BLS Internation Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 15.60 crore, up 153.7% Y-o-Y

Aug 08, 2022 / 09:24 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for BLS International Services are:

Net Sales at Rs 15.60 crore in June 2022 up 153.7% from Rs. 6.15 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.04 crore in June 2022 up 11908.53% from Rs. 0.13 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.83 crore in June 2022 up 2752.54% from Rs. 0.59 crore in June 2021.

BLS Internation EPS has increased to Rs. 0.78 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.01 in June 2021.

BLS Internation shares closed at 246.05 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given 98.38% returns over the last 6 months and 203.58% over the last 12 months.

BLS International Services
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 15.60 14.99 6.15
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 15.60 14.99 6.15
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- 0.77 --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 6.59 4.96 3.13
Depreciation 0.45 0.53 0.39
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 8.27 6.89 3.35
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.28 1.85 -0.72
Other Income 16.09 11.73 0.92
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 16.38 13.58 0.20
Interest 0.02 0.02 0.02
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 16.36 13.56 0.19
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 16.36 13.56 0.19
Tax 0.31 0.97 0.05
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 16.04 12.59 0.13
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 16.04 12.59 0.13
Equity Share Capital 20.49 10.25 10.25
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.78 1.23 0.01
Diluted EPS 0.78 1.23 0.01
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.78 1.23 0.01
Diluted EPS 0.78 1.23 0.01
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 8, 2022 09:11 am
