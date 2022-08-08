English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    BLS Internation Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 15.60 crore, up 153.7% Y-o-Y

    August 08, 2022 / 09:24 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for BLS International Services are:

    Net Sales at Rs 15.60 crore in June 2022 up 153.7% from Rs. 6.15 crore in June 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.04 crore in June 2022 up 11908.53% from Rs. 0.13 crore in June 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.83 crore in June 2022 up 2752.54% from Rs. 0.59 crore in June 2021.

    BLS Internation EPS has increased to Rs. 0.78 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.01 in June 2021.

    Close

    BLS Internation shares closed at 246.05 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given 98.38% returns over the last 6 months and 203.58% over the last 12 months.

    BLS International Services
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'22Mar'22Jun'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations15.6014.996.15
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations15.6014.996.15
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials--0.77--
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost6.594.963.13
    Depreciation0.450.530.39
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses8.276.893.35
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.281.85-0.72
    Other Income16.0911.730.92
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax16.3813.580.20
    Interest0.020.020.02
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax16.3613.560.19
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax16.3613.560.19
    Tax0.310.970.05
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities16.0412.590.13
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period16.0412.590.13
    Equity Share Capital20.4910.2510.25
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.781.230.01
    Diluted EPS0.781.230.01
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.781.230.01
    Diluted EPS0.781.230.01
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #BLS Internation #BLS International Services #Earnings First-Cut #Miscellaneous #Results
    first published: Aug 8, 2022 09:11 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.