BLS Internation Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 13.36 crore, up 11.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.36 crore in June 2019 up 11.61% from Rs. 11.97 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.69 crore in June 2019 up 156.37% from Rs. 6.51 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.76 crore in June 2019 up 135.11% from Rs. 8.83 crore in June 2018.

BLS Internation EPS has increased to Rs. 1.63 in June 2019 from Rs. 0.64 in June 2018.

BLS Internation shares closed at 82.15 on August 06, 2019 (NSE) and has given -21.05% returns over the last 6 months and -53.42% over the last 12 months.