BLS Internation Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 11.35 crore, up 83.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.35 crore in December 2021 up 83.38% from Rs. 6.19 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.42 crore in December 2021 up 66.72% from Rs. 0.25 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.06 crore in December 2021 up 76.67% from Rs. 0.60 crore in December 2020.

BLS Internation EPS has increased to Rs. 0.04 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.02 in December 2020.

BLS Internation shares closed at 253.20 on February 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given 67.68% returns over the last 6 months and 144.05% over the last 12 months.