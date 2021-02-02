BLS Internation Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 6.19 crore, down 50.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.19 crore in December 2020 down 50.78% from Rs. 12.57 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.25 crore in December 2020 down 84.32% from Rs. 1.61 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.60 crore in December 2020 down 78.95% from Rs. 2.85 crore in December 2019.

BLS Internation EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.02 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.16 in December 2019.

BLS Internation shares closed at 103.90 on February 01, 2021 (BSE) and has given 26.71% returns over the last 6 months and 54.96% over the last 12 months.