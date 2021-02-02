MARKET NEWS

BLS Internation Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 6.19 crore, down 50.78% Y-o-Y

February 02, 2021 / 08:57 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for BLS International Services are:

Net Sales at Rs 6.19 crore in December 2020 down 50.78% from Rs. 12.57 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.25 crore in December 2020 down 84.32% from Rs. 1.61 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.60 crore in December 2020 down 78.95% from Rs. 2.85 crore in December 2019.

BLS Internation EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.02 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.16 in December 2019.

BLS Internation shares closed at 103.90 on February 01, 2021 (BSE) and has given 26.71% returns over the last 6 months and 54.96% over the last 12 months.

BLS International Services
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations6.194.4212.57
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations6.194.4212.57
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials----1.40
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost2.483.074.41
Depreciation0.390.390.49
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses3.683.794.74
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.36-2.841.53
Other Income0.571.070.83
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.21-1.772.36
Interest0.000.000.15
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.21-1.772.22
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax0.21-1.772.22
Tax-0.04-0.040.61
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.25-1.731.61
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.25-1.731.61
Equity Share Capital10.2510.2510.25
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.02-0.170.16
Diluted EPS0.02-0.170.16
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.02-0.170.16
Diluted EPS0.02-0.170.16
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Feb 2, 2021 08:44 pm

Coronavirus Essential | India showing declining trend of COVID-19 cases in the last 4 months, says govt; 1500 Oxford trial volunteers were not informed about wrong dosage

