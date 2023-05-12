English
    BLS Internation Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 448.63 crore, up 76.73% Y-o-Y

    May 12, 2023 / 11:02 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for BLS International Services are:

    Net Sales at Rs 448.63 crore in March 2023 up 76.73% from Rs. 253.84 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 69.21 crore in March 2023 up 95.81% from Rs. 35.35 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 73.53 crore in March 2023 up 83.37% from Rs. 40.10 crore in March 2022.

    BLS Internation EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.69 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.45 in March 2022.

    BLS Internation shares closed at 194.00 on May 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 7.90% returns over the last 6 months and 132.64% over the last 12 months.

    BLS International Services
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations448.63437.90253.84
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations448.63437.90253.84
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials----170.49
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost40.5437.3621.19
    Depreciation7.993.902.39
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses341.56334.2427.12
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax58.5462.4132.65
    Other Income7.007.035.06
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax65.5469.4337.71
    Interest0.380.140.45
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax65.1669.3037.26
    Exceptional Items22.00-24.60--
    P/L Before Tax87.1644.7037.26
    Tax10.43-1.152.06
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities76.7345.8535.20
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period76.7345.8535.20
    Minority Interest-7.524.850.14
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates69.2150.7035.35
    Equity Share Capital41.0641.0610.25
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.691.233.45
    Diluted EPS1.691.233.45
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.691.233.45
    Diluted EPS1.691.233.45
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: May 12, 2023 10:44 am