BLS Internation Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 253.84 crore, up 75.59% Y-o-Y

May 10, 2022 / 11:25 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for BLS International Services are:

Net Sales at Rs 253.84 crore in March 2022 up 75.59% from Rs. 144.56 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 35.35 crore in March 2022 up 50.38% from Rs. 23.51 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 40.10 crore in March 2022 up 119.61% from Rs. 18.26 crore in March 2021.

BLS Internation EPS has increased to Rs. 3.45 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.29 in March 2021.

BLS Internation shares closed at 340.40 on May 09, 2022 (NSE) and has given 54.97% returns over the last 6 months and 261.94% over the last 12 months.

BLS International Services
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 253.84 227.06 144.56
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 253.84 227.06 144.56
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 170.49 -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 21.19 20.31 12.65
Depreciation 2.39 1.57 2.47
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 27.12 181.22 121.81
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 32.65 23.96 7.63
Other Income 5.06 3.49 8.16
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 37.71 27.45 15.79
Interest 0.45 0.01 0.17
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 37.26 27.45 15.62
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 37.26 27.45 15.62
Tax 2.06 -0.85 -7.36
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 35.20 28.29 22.98
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 35.20 28.29 22.98
Minority Interest 0.14 -0.07 0.53
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 35.35 28.22 23.51
Equity Share Capital 10.25 10.25 10.25
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.45 2.76 2.29
Diluted EPS 3.45 2.76 2.29
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.45 2.76 2.29
Diluted EPS 3.45 2.76 2.29
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 10, 2022 11:21 am
