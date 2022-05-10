BLS Internation Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 253.84 crore, up 75.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 253.84 crore in March 2022 up 75.59% from Rs. 144.56 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 35.35 crore in March 2022 up 50.38% from Rs. 23.51 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 40.10 crore in March 2022 up 119.61% from Rs. 18.26 crore in March 2021.

BLS Internation EPS has increased to Rs. 3.45 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.29 in March 2021.

BLS Internation shares closed at 340.40 on May 09, 2022 (NSE) and has given 54.97% returns over the last 6 months and 261.94% over the last 12 months.