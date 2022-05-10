English
    BLS Internation Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 253.84 crore, up 75.59% Y-o-Y

    May 10, 2022 / 11:25 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for BLS International Services are:

    Net Sales at Rs 253.84 crore in March 2022 up 75.59% from Rs. 144.56 crore in March 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 35.35 crore in March 2022 up 50.38% from Rs. 23.51 crore in March 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 40.10 crore in March 2022 up 119.61% from Rs. 18.26 crore in March 2021.

    BLS Internation EPS has increased to Rs. 3.45 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.29 in March 2021.

    BLS Internation shares closed at 340.40 on May 09, 2022 (NSE) and has given 54.97% returns over the last 6 months and 261.94% over the last 12 months.

    BLS International Services
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'22Dec'21Mar'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations253.84227.06144.56
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations253.84227.06144.56
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials170.49----
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost21.1920.3112.65
    Depreciation2.391.572.47
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses27.12181.22121.81
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax32.6523.967.63
    Other Income5.063.498.16
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax37.7127.4515.79
    Interest0.450.010.17
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax37.2627.4515.62
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax37.2627.4515.62
    Tax2.06-0.85-7.36
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities35.2028.2922.98
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period35.2028.2922.98
    Minority Interest0.14-0.070.53
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates35.3528.2223.51
    Equity Share Capital10.2510.2510.25
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.452.762.29
    Diluted EPS3.452.762.29
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.452.762.29
    Diluted EPS3.452.762.29
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



    first published: May 10, 2022 11:21 am
