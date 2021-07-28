BLS Internation Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 178.53 crore, up 242.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 178.53 crore in June 2021 up 242.38% from Rs. 52.14 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.33 crore in June 2021 up 2659.3% from Rs. 0.79 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.59 crore in June 2021 up 259.14% from Rs. 6.29 crore in June 2020.

BLS Internation EPS has increased to Rs. 1.98 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.08 in June 2020.

BLS Internation shares closed at 136.75 on July 27, 2021 (NSE) and has given 36.00% returns over the last 6 months and 63.28% over the last 12 months.