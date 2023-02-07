 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
BLS Internation Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 437.90 crore, up 92.86% Y-o-Y

Feb 07, 2023 / 10:07 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for BLS International Services are:

Net Sales at Rs 437.90 crore in December 2022 up 92.86% from Rs. 227.06 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 50.70 crore in December 2022 up 79.68% from Rs. 28.22 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 73.33 crore in December 2022 up 152.69% from Rs. 29.02 crore in December 2021.

BLS International Services
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 437.90 356.84 227.06
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 437.90 356.84 227.06
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- 236.34 --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 37.36 33.99 20.31
Depreciation 3.90 4.00 1.57
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 334.24 29.71 181.22
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 62.41 52.80 23.96
Other Income 7.03 3.47 3.49
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 69.43 56.27 27.45
Interest 0.14 0.05 0.01
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 69.30 56.22 27.45
Exceptional Items -24.60 -- --
P/L Before Tax 44.70 56.22 27.45
Tax -1.15 5.23 -0.85
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 45.85 50.99 28.29
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 45.85 50.99 28.29
Minority Interest 4.85 -0.61 -0.07
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 50.70 50.37 28.22
Equity Share Capital 41.06 20.49 10.25
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.23 2.46 2.76
Diluted EPS 1.23 2.46 2.76
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.23 2.46 2.76
Diluted EPS 1.23 2.46 2.76
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited