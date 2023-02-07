BLS Internation Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 437.90 crore, up 92.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 437.90 crore in December 2022 up 92.86% from Rs. 227.06 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 50.70 crore in December 2022 up 79.68% from Rs. 28.22 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 73.33 crore in December 2022 up 152.69% from Rs. 29.02 crore in December 2021.

BLS Internation EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.23 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.76 in December 2021.

Read More