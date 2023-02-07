English
    BLS Internation Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 437.90 crore, up 92.86% Y-o-Y

    February 07, 2023 / 10:07 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for BLS International Services are:

    Net Sales at Rs 437.90 crore in December 2022 up 92.86% from Rs. 227.06 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 50.70 crore in December 2022 up 79.68% from Rs. 28.22 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 73.33 crore in December 2022 up 152.69% from Rs. 29.02 crore in December 2021.

    BLS International Services
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations437.90356.84227.06
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations437.90356.84227.06
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials--236.34--
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost37.3633.9920.31
    Depreciation3.904.001.57
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses334.2429.71181.22
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax62.4152.8023.96
    Other Income7.033.473.49
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax69.4356.2727.45
    Interest0.140.050.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax69.3056.2227.45
    Exceptional Items-24.60----
    P/L Before Tax44.7056.2227.45
    Tax-1.155.23-0.85
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities45.8550.9928.29
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period45.8550.9928.29
    Minority Interest4.85-0.61-0.07
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates50.7050.3728.22
    Equity Share Capital41.0620.4910.25
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.232.462.76
    Diluted EPS1.232.462.76
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.232.462.76
    Diluted EPS1.232.462.76
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited