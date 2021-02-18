MARKET NEWS

BLS Internation Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 150.44 crore, down 26.38% Y-o-Y

February 18, 2021 / 02:16 PM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for BLS International Services are:

Net Sales at Rs 150.44 crore in December 2020 down 26.38% from Rs. 204.35 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.96 crore in December 2020 down 33.67% from Rs. 21.05 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.93 crore in December 2020 down 31.95% from Rs. 24.88 crore in December 2019.

BLS Internation EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.39 in December 2020 from Rs. 2.07 in December 2019.

BLS Internation shares closed at 104.00 on February 17, 2021 (BSE) and has given -13.69% returns over the last 6 months and 49.00% over the last 12 months.

BLS International Services
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations150.44131.23204.35
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations150.44131.23204.35
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials----148.17
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost12.5012.4517.92
Depreciation2.332.372.60
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses124.67105.6118.04
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax10.9310.8017.61
Other Income3.673.704.67
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax14.6014.5022.28
Interest0.150.110.21
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax14.4614.3922.07
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax14.4614.3922.07
Tax0.190.510.82
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities14.2713.8821.25
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period14.2713.8821.25
Minority Interest-0.31-0.22-0.20
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates13.9613.6621.05
Equity Share Capital10.2510.2510.25
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.391.352.07
Diluted EPS1.391.352.07
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.391.352.07
Diluted EPS1.391.352.07
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Feb 18, 2021 02:11 pm

