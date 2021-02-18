BLS Internation Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 150.44 crore, down 26.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 150.44 crore in December 2020 down 26.38% from Rs. 204.35 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.96 crore in December 2020 down 33.67% from Rs. 21.05 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.93 crore in December 2020 down 31.95% from Rs. 24.88 crore in December 2019.

BLS Internation EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.39 in December 2020 from Rs. 2.07 in December 2019.

BLS Internation shares closed at 104.00 on February 17, 2021 (BSE) and has given -13.69% returns over the last 6 months and 49.00% over the last 12 months.