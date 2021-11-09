BLS Infotech Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore, down 84.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore in September 2021 down 84.98% from Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2021 down 97.84% from Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2021 down 100% from Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2020.

BLS Infotech shares closed at 0.37 on November 08, 2021 (BSE)