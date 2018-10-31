BLS Infotech Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 1.18 crore, up 1691.67% Q-o-Q

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for BLS Infotech are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.18 crore in September 2018 up 1691.67% from Rs. 0.07 crore in September 2017.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2018 down 89.64% from Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2018 down 100% from Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2017.
BLS Infotech shares closed at 0.19 on October 30, 2018 (BSE) and has given -36.67% returns over the last 6 months and -44.12% over the last 12 months.
|
|BLS Infotech
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'18
|Jun'18
|Sep'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.18
|--
|0.07
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.18
|--
|0.07
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1.18
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|--
|--
|--
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|--
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|0.04
|0.03
|0.05
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.05
|0.04
|0.08
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.09
|-0.07
|-0.06
|Other Income
|0.09
|--
|0.10
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.00
|-0.07
|0.04
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.00
|-0.07
|0.04
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.00
|-0.07
|0.04
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.00
|-0.07
|0.04
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.00
|-0.07
|0.04
|Equity Share Capital
|43.77
|43.77
|43.77
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|--
|--
|--
|Diluted EPS
|--
|--
|--
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|--
|--
|--
|Diluted EPS
|--
|--
|--
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|17.90
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|40.89
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|25.87
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|100.00
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|59.11
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited