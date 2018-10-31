BLS Infotech Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 1.18 crore, up 1691.67% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 1.18 crore in September 2018 up 1691.67% from Rs. 0.07 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2018 down 89.64% from Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2018 down 100% from Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2017.

BLS Infotech shares closed at 0.19 on October 30, 2018 (BSE) and has given -36.67% returns over the last 6 months and -44.12% over the last 12 months.