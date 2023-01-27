BLS Infotech Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore, down 92.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore in December 2022 down 92.62% from Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2022 down 60% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2022 down 100% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021.