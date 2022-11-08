Bloom Ind Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.83 crore, down 74.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.83 crore in September 2022 down 74.29% from Rs. 3.23 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2022 down 73.45% from Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.12 crore in September 2022 up 200% from Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2021.

Bloom Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.02 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.08 in September 2021.

Bloom Ind shares closed at 26.60 on November 04, 2022 (BSE) and has given 86.93% returns over the last 6 months and 104.62% over the last 12 months.