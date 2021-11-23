Bloom Ind Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 3.23 crore, down 0.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.23 crore in September 2021 down 0.81% from Rs. 3.26 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2021 up 146.97% from Rs. 0.08 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2021 up 150% from Rs. 0.08 crore in September 2020.

Bloom Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 0.08 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.18 in September 2020.

Bloom Ind shares closed at 9.70 on November 16, 2021 (BSE)