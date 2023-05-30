Bloom Ind Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4.76 crore, up 13.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.76 crore in March 2023 up 13.05% from Rs. 4.21 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.23 crore in March 2023 down 32.54% from Rs. 0.34 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.38 crore in March 2023 down 5% from Rs. 0.40 crore in March 2022.

Bloom Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.35 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.60 in March 2022.

Bloom Ind shares closed at 23.72 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given -6.25% returns over the last 6 months and 66.69% over the last 12 months.