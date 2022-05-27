Bloom Ind Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.21 crore, up 9169.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.21 crore in March 2022 up 9169.16% from Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.34 crore in March 2022 up 401.86% from Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.40 crore in March 2022 up 463.64% from Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2021.

Bloom Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 0.60 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.24 in March 2021.

Bloom Ind shares closed at 14.23 on May 09, 2022 (BSE)