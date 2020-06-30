Bloom Ind Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.78 crore, up 16.75% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bloom Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.78 crore in March 2020 up 16.75% from Rs. 0.67 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2020 down 186.96% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2020 down 175% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2019.
Bloom Ind shares closed at 10.09 on December 12, 2019 (BSE)
|Bloom Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.78
|0.77
|0.67
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.78
|0.77
|0.67
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.79
|0.74
|0.67
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|--
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.11
|0.07
|0.06
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.13
|-0.04
|-0.07
|Other Income
|0.02
|0.03
|0.03
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.11
|-0.02
|-0.04
|Interest
|0.00
|--
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.11
|-0.02
|-0.04
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.11
|-0.02
|-0.04
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.11
|-0.02
|-0.04
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.11
|-0.02
|-0.04
|Equity Share Capital
|4.71
|4.71
|4.71
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.24
|-0.04
|-0.08
|Diluted EPS
|-0.24
|-0.04
|-0.08
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.24
|-0.04
|-0.08
|Diluted EPS
|-0.24
|-0.04
|-0.08
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jun 30, 2020 09:37 am