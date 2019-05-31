Bloom Ind Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.67 crore, down 81.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.67 crore in March 2019 down 81.17% from Rs. 3.57 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2019 up 89.85% from Rs. 0.39 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2019 up 89.47% from Rs. 0.38 crore in March 2018.

Bloom Ind shares closed at 10.09 on February 04, 2019 (BSE)