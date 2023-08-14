Bloom Ind Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 8.08 crore, up 46.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.08 crore in June 2023 up 46.89% from Rs. 5.50 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.11 crore in June 2023 down 10.32% from Rs. 0.12 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.28 crore in June 2023 up 21.74% from Rs. 0.23 crore in June 2022.

Bloom Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.16 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.18 in June 2022.

Bloom Ind shares closed at 24.38 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given -6.77% returns over the last 6 months and -18.05% over the last 12 months.