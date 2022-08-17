Bloom Ind Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.50 crore, up 685.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.50 crore in June 2022 up 685.04% from Rs. 0.70 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.12 crore in June 2022 up 469.19% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.23 crore in June 2022 up 1050% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2021.

Bloom Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 0.18 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.04 in June 2021.

Bloom Ind shares closed at 28.50 on August 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given 197.81% returns over the last 12 months.