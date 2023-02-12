Bloom Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.37 crore, down 55.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.37 crore in December 2022 down 55.45% from Rs. 5.31 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2022 up 107.71% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2022 up 300% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2021.