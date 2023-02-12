Bloom Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.37 crore, down 55.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.37 crore in December 2022 down 55.45% from Rs. 5.31 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2022 up 107.71% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2022 up 300% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2021.

Bloom Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 0.14 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.07 in December 2021.

Bloom Ind shares closed at 27.95 on February 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given -1.41% returns over the last 6 months