Bloom Ind Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1.51 crore, up 95.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.51 crore in December 2020 up 95.8% from Rs. 0.77 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2020 up 188.48% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2020 up 200% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2019.

Bloom Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 0.04 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.04 in December 2019.

Bloom Ind shares closed at 11.11 on February 03, 2021 (BSE)