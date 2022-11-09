Bloom Dekor Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.77 crore, down 55.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.77 crore in September 2022 down 55.75% from Rs. 6.27 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.35 crore in September 2022 up 112.37% from Rs. 2.85 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.41 crore in September 2022 up 75.74% from Rs. 1.69 crore in September 2021.

Bloom Dekor EPS has increased to Rs. 0.51 in September 2022 from Rs. 4.16 in September 2021.

Bloom Dekor shares closed at 16.50 on November 07, 2022 (BSE) and has given 66.84% returns over the last 6 months and 74.05% over the last 12 months.