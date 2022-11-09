English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event: Watch Intraday Options Masterclass by Tina Gadodia live on 11th Nov at 5pm
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Bloom Dekor Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.77 crore, down 55.75% Y-o-Y

    November 09, 2022 / 10:05 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bloom Dekor are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2.77 crore in September 2022 down 55.75% from Rs. 6.27 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.35 crore in September 2022 up 112.37% from Rs. 2.85 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.41 crore in September 2022 up 75.74% from Rs. 1.69 crore in September 2021.

    Bloom Dekor EPS has increased to Rs. 0.51 in September 2022 from Rs. 4.16 in September 2021.

    Close

    Bloom Dekor shares closed at 16.50 on November 07, 2022 (BSE) and has given 66.84% returns over the last 6 months and 74.05% over the last 12 months.

    Bloom Dekor
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations2.772.686.27
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2.772.686.27
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1.070.694.57
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.640.170.04
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.250.370.96
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.340.650.92
    Depreciation0.160.160.39
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.410.651.44
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.590.01-2.05
    Other Income0.01---0.03
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.570.01-2.08
    Interest0.090.051.14
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.66-0.04-3.22
    Exceptional Items1.8732.06--
    P/L Before Tax1.2132.02-3.22
    Tax0.864.76-0.37
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.3527.26-2.85
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.3527.26-2.85
    Equity Share Capital6.856.856.85
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.5139.80-4.16
    Diluted EPS0.5139.80-4.16
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.5139.80-4.16
    Diluted EPS0.5139.80-4.16
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Bloom Dekor #Earnings First-Cut #Miscellaneous #Results
    first published: Nov 9, 2022 09:58 pm