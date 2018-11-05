Bloom Dekor Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 13.49 crore, down 20.98% Q-o-Q

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bloom Dekor are:
Net Sales at Rs 13.49 crore in September 2018 down 20.98% from Rs. 17.08 crore in September 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.90 crore in September 2018 down 1024.71% from Rs. 0.21 crore in September 2017.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.68 crore in September 2018 down 132.08% from Rs. 2.12 crore in September 2017.
Bloom Dekor shares closed at 23.50 on November 02, 2018 (BSE) and has given -44.25% returns over the last 6 months and -62.52% over the last 12 months.
|
|Bloom Dekor
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'18
|Jun'18
|Sep'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|13.49
|12.24
|17.08
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|13.49
|12.24
|17.08
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|8.05
|7.78
|10.29
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.83
|0.12
|0.14
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.11
|-0.51
|-0.69
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.41
|2.07
|2.28
|Depreciation
|0.45
|0.64
|0.59
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|0.44
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.78
|2.68
|2.96
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.15
|-0.98
|1.50
|Other Income
|0.02
|0.02
|0.03
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.13
|-0.96
|1.53
|Interest
|1.40
|1.60
|1.13
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.53
|-2.56
|0.41
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.53
|-2.56
|0.41
|Tax
|-0.63
|-0.41
|0.20
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.90
|-2.14
|0.21
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.90
|-2.14
|0.21
|Equity Share Capital
|6.85
|6.85
|6.85
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.77
|-3.13
|0.30
|Diluted EPS
|-2.77
|-3.13
|0.30
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.77
|-3.13
|0.30
|Diluted EPS
|-2.77
|-3.13
|0.30
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited