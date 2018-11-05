Bloom Dekor Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 13.49 crore, down 20.98% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 13.49 crore in September 2018 down 20.98% from Rs. 17.08 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.90 crore in September 2018 down 1024.71% from Rs. 0.21 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.68 crore in September 2018 down 132.08% from Rs. 2.12 crore in September 2017.

Bloom Dekor shares closed at 23.50 on November 02, 2018 (BSE) and has given -44.25% returns over the last 6 months and -62.52% over the last 12 months.