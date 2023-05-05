Bloom Dekor Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2.71 crore, down 19.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.71 crore in March 2023 down 19.14% from Rs. 3.35 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.91 crore in March 2023 down 54.81% from Rs. 3.82 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.59 crore in March 2023 up 30.69% from Rs. 5.18 crore in March 2022.

Bloom Dekor shares closed at 8.91 on May 03, 2023 (BSE) and has given -46.33% returns over the last 6 months and -10.90% over the last 12 months.