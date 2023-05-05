Bloom Dekor Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2.71 crore, down 19.14% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bloom Dekor are:
Net Sales at Rs 2.71 crore in March 2023 down 19.14% from Rs. 3.35 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.91 crore in March 2023 down 54.81% from Rs. 3.82 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.59 crore in March 2023 up 30.69% from Rs. 5.18 crore in March 2022.
Bloom Dekor shares closed at 8.91 on May 03, 2023 (BSE) and has given -46.33% returns over the last 6 months and -10.90% over the last 12 months.
|Bloom Dekor
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2.71
|2.81
|3.35
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2.71
|2.81
|3.35
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|4.12
|1.37
|3.15
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.67
|0.61
|1.16
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.29
|0.30
|2.68
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.36
|0.38
|0.44
|Depreciation
|0.19
|0.19
|0.20
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.95
|0.43
|1.12
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.86
|-0.46
|-5.39
|Other Income
|0.08
|0.01
|0.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.78
|-0.45
|-5.38
|Interest
|0.03
|0.02
|1.19
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-3.81
|-0.47
|-6.57
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-3.81
|-0.47
|-6.57
|Tax
|2.11
|-0.24
|-2.75
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-5.91
|-0.23
|-3.82
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-5.91
|-0.23
|-3.82
|Equity Share Capital
|6.85
|6.85
|6.85
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-8.63
|-0.34
|-5.58
|Diluted EPS
|-8.63
|-0.34
|-5.58
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-8.63
|-0.34
|-5.58
|Diluted EPS
|-8.63
|-0.34
|-5.58
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited