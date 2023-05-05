English
    Bloom Dekor Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2.71 crore, down 19.14% Y-o-Y

    May 05, 2023 / 01:23 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bloom Dekor are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2.71 crore in March 2023 down 19.14% from Rs. 3.35 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.91 crore in March 2023 down 54.81% from Rs. 3.82 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.59 crore in March 2023 up 30.69% from Rs. 5.18 crore in March 2022.

    Bloom Dekor shares closed at 8.91 on May 03, 2023 (BSE) and has given -46.33% returns over the last 6 months and -10.90% over the last 12 months.

    Bloom Dekor
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations2.712.813.35
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2.712.813.35
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials4.121.373.15
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.670.611.16
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.290.302.68
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.360.380.44
    Depreciation0.190.190.20
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.950.431.12
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.86-0.46-5.39
    Other Income0.080.010.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.78-0.45-5.38
    Interest0.030.021.19
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-3.81-0.47-6.57
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-3.81-0.47-6.57
    Tax2.11-0.24-2.75
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-5.91-0.23-3.82
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-5.91-0.23-3.82
    Equity Share Capital6.856.856.85
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-8.63-0.34-5.58
    Diluted EPS-8.63-0.34-5.58
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-8.63-0.34-5.58
    Diluted EPS-8.63-0.34-5.58
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

