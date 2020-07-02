Bloom Dekor Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 8.18 crore, down 33.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.18 crore in March 2020 down 33.21% from Rs. 12.25 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.64 crore in March 2020 down 29.66% from Rs. 0.49 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.28 crore in March 2020 down 36.32% from Rs. 2.01 crore in March 2019.

Bloom Dekor shares closed at 10.40 on June 29, 2020 (BSE)