Bloom Dekor Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 8.18 crore, down 33.21% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bloom Dekor are:
Net Sales at Rs 8.18 crore in March 2020 down 33.21% from Rs. 12.25 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.64 crore in March 2020 down 29.66% from Rs. 0.49 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.28 crore in March 2020 down 36.32% from Rs. 2.01 crore in March 2019.
Bloom Dekor shares closed at 10.40 on June 29, 2020 (BSE)
|Bloom Dekor
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|8.18
|11.07
|12.25
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|8.18
|11.07
|12.25
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|4.50
|5.48
|5.61
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|-1.36
|1.15
|0.48
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.04
|-0.35
|0.61
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.65
|1.63
|1.55
|Depreciation
|0.51
|0.53
|0.67
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|0.34
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.11
|2.10
|2.12
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.73
|0.52
|0.87
|Other Income
|0.04
|0.44
|0.47
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.77
|0.97
|1.34
|Interest
|1.44
|1.41
|1.17
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.67
|-0.45
|0.17
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.67
|-0.45
|0.17
|Tax
|-0.04
|-0.10
|0.66
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.64
|-0.35
|-0.49
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.64
|-0.35
|-0.49
|Equity Share Capital
|6.85
|6.85
|6.85
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.93
|-0.51
|-0.72
|Diluted EPS
|-0.93
|-0.51
|-0.72
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.93
|-0.51
|-0.72
|Diluted EPS
|-0.93
|-0.51
|-0.72
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jul 2, 2020 09:55 am