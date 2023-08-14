English
    Bloom Dekor Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.84 crore, down 31.47% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 07:40 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bloom Dekor are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1.84 crore in June 2023 down 31.47% from Rs. 2.68 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.23 crore in June 2023 down 100.85% from Rs. 27.26 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.12 crore in June 2023 down 170.59% from Rs. 0.17 crore in June 2022.

    Bloom Dekor shares closed at 11.10 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given -17.47% returns over the last 6 months and -10.41% over the last 12 months.

    Bloom Dekor
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1.842.712.68
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1.842.712.68
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.154.120.69
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.150.670.17
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.010.290.37
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.290.360.65
    Depreciation0.170.190.16
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.380.950.65
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.29-3.860.01
    Other Income0.000.08--
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.29-3.780.01
    Interest0.020.030.05
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.31-3.81-0.04
    Exceptional Items----32.06
    P/L Before Tax-0.31-3.8132.02
    Tax-0.072.114.76
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.23-5.9127.26
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.23-5.9127.26
    Equity Share Capital6.856.856.85
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.28-8.6339.80
    Diluted EPS-0.28-8.6339.80
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.28-8.6339.80
    Diluted EPS-0.28-8.6339.80
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Aug 14, 2023 07:22 pm

