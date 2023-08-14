Bloom Dekor Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.84 crore, down 31.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.84 crore in June 2023 down 31.47% from Rs. 2.68 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.23 crore in June 2023 down 100.85% from Rs. 27.26 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.12 crore in June 2023 down 170.59% from Rs. 0.17 crore in June 2022.

Bloom Dekor shares closed at 11.10 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given -17.47% returns over the last 6 months and -10.41% over the last 12 months.