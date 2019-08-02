Bloom Dekor Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 10.09 crore, down 17.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.09 crore in June 2019 down 17.58% from Rs. 12.24 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.35 crore in June 2019 up 83.6% from Rs. 2.14 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.29 crore in June 2019 up 503.13% from Rs. 0.32 crore in June 2018.

Bloom Dekor shares closed at 8.84 on August 01, 2019 (BSE) and has given -41.07% returns over the last 6 months and -67.74% over the last 12 months.