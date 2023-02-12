 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Bloom Dekor Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.81 crore, down 46.47% Y-o-Y

Feb 12, 2023 / 09:30 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bloom Dekor are:

Net Sales at Rs 2.81 crore in December 2022 down 46.47% from Rs. 5.25 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.23 crore in December 2022 up 98.02% from Rs. 11.67 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.26 crore in December 2022 up 97.94% from Rs. 12.63 crore in December 2021.

Bloom Dekor
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2.81 2.77 5.25
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2.81 2.77 5.25
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1.37 1.07 4.62
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.61 0.64 0.09
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.30 -0.25 11.42
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.38 0.34 0.59
Depreciation 0.19 0.16 0.38
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.43 1.41 1.11
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.46 -0.59 -12.97
Other Income 0.01 0.01 -0.04
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.45 -0.57 -13.01
Interest 0.02 0.09 1.22
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.47 -0.66 -14.24
Exceptional Items -- 1.87 --
P/L Before Tax -0.47 1.21 -14.24
Tax -0.24 0.86 -2.57
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.23 0.35 -11.67
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.23 0.35 -11.67
Equity Share Capital 6.85 6.85 6.85
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.34 0.51 -17.04
Diluted EPS -0.34 0.51 -17.04
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.34 0.51 -17.04
Diluted EPS -0.34 0.51 -17.04
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited