Bloom Dekor Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.81 crore, down 46.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.81 crore in December 2022 down 46.47% from Rs. 5.25 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.23 crore in December 2022 up 98.02% from Rs. 11.67 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.26 crore in December 2022 up 97.94% from Rs. 12.63 crore in December 2021.