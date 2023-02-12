Bloom Dekor Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.81 crore, down 46.47% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bloom Dekor are:
Net Sales at Rs 2.81 crore in December 2022 down 46.47% from Rs. 5.25 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.23 crore in December 2022 up 98.02% from Rs. 11.67 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.26 crore in December 2022 up 97.94% from Rs. 12.63 crore in December 2021.
Bloom Dekor shares closed at 17.15 on February 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 55.91% returns over the last 6 months and 16.67% over the last 12 months.
|
|Bloom Dekor
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2.81
|2.77
|5.25
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2.81
|2.77
|5.25
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1.37
|1.07
|4.62
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.61
|0.64
|0.09
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.30
|-0.25
|11.42
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.38
|0.34
|0.59
|Depreciation
|0.19
|0.16
|0.38
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.43
|1.41
|1.11
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.46
|-0.59
|-12.97
|Other Income
|0.01
|0.01
|-0.04
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.45
|-0.57
|-13.01
|Interest
|0.02
|0.09
|1.22
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.47
|-0.66
|-14.24
|Exceptional Items
|--
|1.87
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.47
|1.21
|-14.24
|Tax
|-0.24
|0.86
|-2.57
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.23
|0.35
|-11.67
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.23
|0.35
|-11.67
|Equity Share Capital
|6.85
|6.85
|6.85
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.34
|0.51
|-17.04
|Diluted EPS
|-0.34
|0.51
|-17.04
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.34
|0.51
|-17.04
|Diluted EPS
|-0.34
|0.51
|-17.04
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited