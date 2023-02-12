English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Bloom Dekor Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.81 crore, down 46.47% Y-o-Y

    February 12, 2023 / 09:30 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bloom Dekor are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2.81 crore in December 2022 down 46.47% from Rs. 5.25 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.23 crore in December 2022 up 98.02% from Rs. 11.67 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.26 crore in December 2022 up 97.94% from Rs. 12.63 crore in December 2021.

    Bloom Dekor
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations2.812.775.25
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2.812.775.25
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1.371.074.62
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.610.640.09
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.30-0.2511.42
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.380.340.59
    Depreciation0.190.160.38
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.431.411.11
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.46-0.59-12.97
    Other Income0.010.01-0.04
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.45-0.57-13.01
    Interest0.020.091.22
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.47-0.66-14.24
    Exceptional Items--1.87--
    P/L Before Tax-0.471.21-14.24
    Tax-0.240.86-2.57
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.230.35-11.67
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.230.35-11.67
    Equity Share Capital6.856.856.85
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.340.51-17.04
    Diluted EPS-0.340.51-17.04
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.340.51-17.04
    Diluted EPS-0.340.51-17.04
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited