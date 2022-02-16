Bloom Dekor Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 5.25 crore, down 41.97% Y-o-Y
February 16, 2022 / 08:34 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bloom Dekor are:
Net Sales at Rs 5.25 crore in December 2021 down 41.97% from Rs. 9.04 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 11.67 crore in December 2021 down 1069.63% from Rs. 1.00 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 12.63 crore in December 2021 down 3338.46% from Rs. 0.39 crore in December 2020.
Bloom Dekor shares closed at 13.54 on February 14, 2022 (BSE) and has given 43.89% returns over the last 6 months and -26.41% over the last 12 months.
|Bloom Dekor
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|5.25
|6.27
|9.04
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|5.25
|6.27
|9.04
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|4.62
|4.57
|3.47
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.09
|0.04
|0.24
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|11.42
|0.96
|2.25
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.59
|0.92
|1.27
|Depreciation
|0.38
|0.39
|0.52
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.11
|1.44
|1.58
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-12.97
|-2.05
|-0.29
|Other Income
|-0.04
|-0.03
|0.16
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-13.01
|-2.08
|-0.13
|Interest
|1.22
|1.14
|1.18
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-14.24
|-3.22
|-1.30
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-14.24
|-3.22
|-1.30
|Tax
|-2.57
|-0.37
|-0.31
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-11.67
|-2.85
|-1.00
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-11.67
|-2.85
|-1.00
|Equity Share Capital
|6.85
|6.85
|6.85
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-17.04
|-4.16
|-1.46
|Diluted EPS
|-17.04
|-4.16
|-1.46
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-17.04
|-4.16
|-1.46
|Diluted EPS
|-17.04
|-4.16
|-1.46
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited