Bloom Dekor Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 5.25 crore, down 41.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.25 crore in December 2021 down 41.97% from Rs. 9.04 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 11.67 crore in December 2021 down 1069.63% from Rs. 1.00 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 12.63 crore in December 2021 down 3338.46% from Rs. 0.39 crore in December 2020.

Bloom Dekor shares closed at 13.54 on February 14, 2022 (BSE) and has given 43.89% returns over the last 6 months and -26.41% over the last 12 months.