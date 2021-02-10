Bloom Dekor Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 9.04 crore, down 18.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.04 crore in December 2020 down 18.32% from Rs. 11.07 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.00 crore in December 2020 down 187.61% from Rs. 0.35 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.39 crore in December 2020 down 74% from Rs. 1.50 crore in December 2019.

Bloom Dekor shares closed at 19.10 on February 08, 2021 (BSE)