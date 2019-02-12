Bloom Dekor Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 13.13 crore, down 13.56% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bloom Dekor are:
Net Sales at Rs 13.13 crore in December 2018 down 13.56% from Rs. 15.19 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.80 crore in December 2018 down 1703.2% from Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.37 crore in December 2018 down 216.75% from Rs. 2.03 crore in December 2017.
Bloom Dekor shares closed at 15.40 on February 11, 2019 (BSE) and has given -39.01% returns over the last 6 months and -72.79% over the last 12 months.
|
|Bloom Dekor
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|13.13
|13.49
|15.19
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|13.13
|13.49
|15.19
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|7.98
|8.05
|8.59
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.22
|0.83
|0.17
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|2.43
|0.11
|-0.53
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.16
|2.41
|2.20
|Depreciation
|0.45
|0.45
|0.58
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.68
|2.78
|2.63
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.80
|-1.15
|1.54
|Other Income
|-0.02
|0.02
|-0.09
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.82
|-1.13
|1.45
|Interest
|1.46
|1.40
|1.17
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-4.28
|-2.53
|0.28
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-4.28
|-2.53
|0.28
|Tax
|-1.48
|-0.63
|0.10
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.80
|-1.90
|0.17
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.80
|-1.90
|0.17
|Equity Share Capital
|6.85
|6.85
|6.85
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.09
|-2.77
|0.26
|Diluted EPS
|-4.09
|-2.77
|0.26
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.09
|-2.77
|0.26
|Diluted EPS
|-4.09
|-2.77
|0.26
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited