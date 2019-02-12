Bloom Dekor Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 13.13 crore, down 13.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.13 crore in December 2018 down 13.56% from Rs. 15.19 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.80 crore in December 2018 down 1703.2% from Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.37 crore in December 2018 down 216.75% from Rs. 2.03 crore in December 2017.

Bloom Dekor shares closed at 15.40 on February 11, 2019 (BSE) and has given -39.01% returns over the last 6 months and -72.79% over the last 12 months.