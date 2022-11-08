 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Bliss GVS Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 138.85 crore, down 20.4% Y-o-Y

Nov 08, 2022 / 07:15 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bliss GVS Pharma are:

Net Sales at Rs 138.85 crore in September 2022 down 20.4% from Rs. 174.43 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 25.45 crore in September 2022 up 2.91% from Rs. 24.73 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 40.86 crore in September 2022 up 5.42% from Rs. 38.76 crore in September 2021.

Bliss GVS EPS has increased to Rs. 2.45 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.39 in September 2021.

Bliss GVS shares closed at 75.60 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 0.87% returns over the last 6 months and -27.72% over the last 12 months.

Bliss GVS Pharma
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 138.85 147.28 174.43
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 138.85 147.28 174.43
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 74.77 73.26 108.21
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -0.18
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -2.33 9.20 -12.64
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 17.95 17.39 16.41
Depreciation 3.73 3.67 3.45
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 21.82 28.28 29.86
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 22.90 15.47 29.32
Other Income 14.23 18.63 5.99
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 37.13 34.11 35.31
Interest 1.84 2.04 0.54
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 35.29 32.07 34.77
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 35.29 32.07 34.77
Tax 9.85 7.42 10.04
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 25.45 24.65 24.73
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 25.45 24.65 24.73
Equity Share Capital 10.39 10.38 10.35
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.45 2.38 2.39
Diluted EPS 2.41 2.34 2.34
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.45 2.38 2.39
Diluted EPS 2.41 2.34 2.34
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 8, 2022 07:01 pm
