Bliss GVS Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 118.83 crore, up 14.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 118.83 crore in September 2020 up 14.25% from Rs. 104.01 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.79 crore in September 2020 down 33.94% from Rs. 28.44 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 29.75 crore in September 2020 down 11.85% from Rs. 33.75 crore in September 2019.

Bliss GVS EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.82 in September 2020 from Rs. 2.76 in September 2019.

Bliss GVS shares closed at 174.55 on October 21, 2020 (BSE) and has given 78.11% returns over the last 6 months and 28.39% over the last 12 months.