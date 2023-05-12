Bliss GVS Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 143.42 crore, up 3.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 143.42 crore in March 2023 up 3.7% from Rs. 138.30 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.11 crore in March 2023 down 35.52% from Rs. 9.47 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.39 crore in March 2023 down 19.08% from Rs. 21.49 crore in March 2022.

Bliss GVS EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.60 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.85 in March 2022.

Bliss GVS shares closed at 83.80 on May 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 14.56% returns over the last 6 months and 21.45% over the last 12 months.