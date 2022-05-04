 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Bliss GVS Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 138.30 crore, up 31.42% Y-o-Y

May 04, 2022 / 10:01 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bliss GVS Pharma are:

Net Sales at Rs 138.30 crore in March 2022 up 31.42% from Rs. 105.23 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.47 crore in March 2022 up 3.37% from Rs. 9.16 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.49 crore in March 2022 up 10.26% from Rs. 19.49 crore in March 2021.

Bliss GVS EPS has increased to Rs. 1.85 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.89 in March 2021.

Bliss GVS shares closed at 79.00 on May 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given -25.44% returns over the last 6 months and -23.89% over the last 12 months.

Bliss GVS Pharma
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 138.30 190.60 105.23
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 138.30 190.60 105.23
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 77.93 92.41 62.29
Purchase of Traded Goods -0.09 0.12 4.70
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -2.91 12.76 -8.06
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 17.05 16.21 16.00
Depreciation 3.41 3.51 3.40
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 37.28 37.28 15.12
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 5.64 28.31 11.79
Other Income 12.44 6.31 4.30
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 18.08 34.62 16.09
Interest 1.54 0.95 2.01
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 16.54 33.67 14.08
Exceptional Items -- 2.75 --
P/L Before Tax 16.54 36.41 14.08
Tax 7.07 9.24 4.91
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 9.47 27.17 9.16
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 9.47 27.17 9.16
Equity Share Capital 10.37 10.37 10.31
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.85 2.62 0.89
Diluted EPS 1.82 2.57 0.87
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.85 2.62 0.89
Diluted EPS 1.82 2.57 0.87
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 4, 2022 09:56 am
