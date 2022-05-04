Bliss GVS Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 138.30 crore, up 31.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 138.30 crore in March 2022 up 31.42% from Rs. 105.23 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.47 crore in March 2022 up 3.37% from Rs. 9.16 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.49 crore in March 2022 up 10.26% from Rs. 19.49 crore in March 2021.

Bliss GVS EPS has increased to Rs. 1.85 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.89 in March 2021.

Bliss GVS shares closed at 79.00 on May 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given -25.44% returns over the last 6 months and -23.89% over the last 12 months.