Bliss GVS Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 105.23 crore, up 7.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 105.23 crore in March 2021 up 7.41% from Rs. 97.97 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.16 crore in March 2021 down 44.21% from Rs. 16.42 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.49 crore in March 2021 down 30.94% from Rs. 28.22 crore in March 2020.

Bliss GVS EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.89 in March 2021 from Rs. 1.59 in March 2020.

Bliss GVS shares closed at 128.10 on May 11, 2021 (NSE) and has given -21.77% returns over the last 6 months and 35.06% over the last 12 months.