Bliss GVS Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 97.97 crore, down 7.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 97.97 crore in March 2020 down 7.7% from Rs. 106.14 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.42 crore in March 2020 up 254.27% from Rs. 4.64 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 28.22 crore in March 2020 up 66.39% from Rs. 16.96 crore in March 2019.

Bliss GVS EPS has increased to Rs. 1.59 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.45 in March 2019.

Bliss GVS shares closed at 99.65 on June 17, 2020 (NSE) and has given -33.57% returns over the last 6 months and -37.64% over the last 12 months.