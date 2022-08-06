 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Bliss GVS Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 147.28 crore, up 10.71% Y-o-Y

Aug 06, 2022 / 11:25 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bliss GVS Pharma are:

Net Sales at Rs 147.28 crore in June 2022 up 10.71% from Rs. 133.03 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.65 crore in June 2022 up 13.79% from Rs. 21.66 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 37.78 crore in June 2022 up 11.71% from Rs. 33.82 crore in June 2021.

Bliss GVS EPS has increased to Rs. 2.38 in June 2022 from Rs. 2.10 in June 2021.

Bliss GVS shares closed at 79.15 on August 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -16.99% returns over the last 6 months and -32.90% over the last 12 months.

Bliss GVS Pharma
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 147.28 138.30 133.03
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 147.28 138.30 133.03
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 73.26 77.93 72.29
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -0.09 2.16
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 9.20 -2.91 -6.10
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 17.39 17.05 15.38
Depreciation 3.67 3.41 3.48
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 28.28 37.28 23.38
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 15.47 5.64 22.45
Other Income 18.63 12.44 7.90
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 34.11 18.08 30.34
Interest 2.04 1.54 1.30
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 32.07 16.54 29.04
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 32.07 16.54 29.04
Tax 7.42 7.07 7.39
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 24.65 9.47 21.66
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 24.65 9.47 21.66
Equity Share Capital 10.38 10.37 10.34
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.38 1.85 2.10
Diluted EPS 2.34 1.82 2.04
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.38 1.85 2.10
Diluted EPS 2.34 1.82 2.04
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 6, 2022 11:22 am
