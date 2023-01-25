Bliss GVS Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 168.79 crore, down 11.44% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bliss GVS Pharma are:Net Sales at Rs 168.79 crore in December 2022 down 11.44% from Rs. 190.60 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 29.28 crore in December 2022 up 7.75% from Rs. 27.17 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 44.88 crore in December 2022 up 17.7% from Rs. 38.13 crore in December 2021.
Bliss GVS EPS has increased to Rs. 2.81 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.62 in December 2021.
|Bliss GVS shares closed at 71.85 on January 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given -7.71% returns over the last 6 months and -25.81% over the last 12 months.
|Bliss GVS Pharma
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|168.79
|138.85
|190.60
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|168.79
|138.85
|190.60
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|78.76
|74.77
|92.41
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|0.12
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|2.27
|-2.33
|12.76
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|18.33
|17.95
|16.21
|Depreciation
|3.79
|3.73
|3.51
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|35.97
|21.82
|37.28
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|29.67
|22.90
|28.31
|Other Income
|11.42
|14.23
|6.31
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|41.09
|37.13
|34.62
|Interest
|1.20
|1.84
|0.95
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|39.89
|35.29
|33.67
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|2.75
|P/L Before Tax
|39.89
|35.29
|36.41
|Tax
|10.61
|9.85
|9.24
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|29.28
|25.45
|27.17
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|29.28
|25.45
|27.17
|Equity Share Capital
|10.42
|10.39
|10.37
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.81
|2.45
|2.62
|Diluted EPS
|2.76
|2.41
|2.57
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.81
|2.45
|2.62
|Diluted EPS
|2.76
|2.41
|2.57
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited