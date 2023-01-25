Bliss GVS Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 168.79 crore, down 11.44% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 168.79 138.85 190.60 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 168.79 138.85 190.60 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 78.76 74.77 92.41 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- 0.12 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 2.27 -2.33 12.76 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 18.33 17.95 16.21 Depreciation 3.79 3.73 3.51 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 35.97 21.82 37.28 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 29.67 22.90 28.31 Other Income 11.42 14.23 6.31 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 41.09 37.13 34.62 Interest 1.20 1.84 0.95 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 39.89 35.29 33.67 Exceptional Items -- -- 2.75 P/L Before Tax 39.89 35.29 36.41 Tax 10.61 9.85 9.24 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 29.28 25.45 27.17 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 29.28 25.45 27.17 Equity Share Capital 10.42 10.39 10.37 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 2.81 2.45 2.62 Diluted EPS 2.76 2.41 2.57 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 2.81 2.45 2.62 Diluted EPS 2.76 2.41 2.57 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited