Bliss GVS Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 168.79 crore, down 11.44% Y-o-Y

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bliss GVS Pharma are:Net Sales at Rs 168.79 crore in December 2022 down 11.44% from Rs. 190.60 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 29.28 crore in December 2022 up 7.75% from Rs. 27.17 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 44.88 crore in December 2022 up 17.7% from Rs. 38.13 crore in December 2021.
    Bliss GVS EPS has increased to Rs. 2.81 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.62 in December 2021.Bliss GVS shares closed at 71.85 on January 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given -7.71% returns over the last 6 months and -25.81% over the last 12 months.
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations168.79138.85190.60
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations168.79138.85190.60
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials78.7674.7792.41
    Purchase of Traded Goods----0.12
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.27-2.3312.76
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost18.3317.9516.21
    Depreciation3.793.733.51
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses35.9721.8237.28
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax29.6722.9028.31
    Other Income11.4214.236.31
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax41.0937.1334.62
    Interest1.201.840.95
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax39.8935.2933.67
    Exceptional Items----2.75
    P/L Before Tax39.8935.2936.41
    Tax10.619.859.24
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities29.2825.4527.17
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period29.2825.4527.17
    Equity Share Capital10.4210.3910.37
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.812.452.62
    Diluted EPS2.762.412.57
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.812.452.62
    Diluted EPS2.762.412.57
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
